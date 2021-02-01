Cardale
Chris Sterbutzel, 67, of Cardale, known to family and friends as "Stubby," entered into eternal rest with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 28th, 2021 in The Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on July 16, 1953 in Uniontown, a son of the late Calvin Darwin and Catherine D. Balabon Sterbutzel.
Chris was a Veteran of The Vietnam War serving with The United States Navy.
He was a member of the former Polish Club of Cardale.
Chris was an electrician by trade, following in the footsteps of his father, Calvin, and grandfather, Ezekial. God gifted him with a sweet personality and a warm heart that made being around him pure joy.
Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Jude; sister, Kathy L. Nichols.
Chris is survived by his wife of 24 years: Sherri L. Sterbutzel; his daughter, Caitlyn Marie; sister, Judy DiRisio and husband Ronald and their family from Virginia, sister, Christy Harris, Brownsville.
Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins, his beloved pet dog: Gino
Visitation and Funeral Services will be private for his immediate family only.
Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park where full Military Rites will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Dearth Funeral Home 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA.
