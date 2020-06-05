Formerly of Whitsett
and Perryopolis
Christiana Dolores Sams Evon Myers of Manheim, formerly of Whitsett and Perryopolis, joined her family with her Lord Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Evon in 1957; her second husband, Steve Myers in 2016; her daughter, Barbara Frazier (Ellis) in 2010; her daughter, Carol Clem (husband Barry surviving) in 2014; sister Ravenna; brothers George and Kenneth.
Dolores resided with her daughter, Deborah Evon-Sumpman (Patrick). The eldest of 12 children, Dolores is survived by Herman Sams, Manuel Sams (Peggy), Eugene Sams (Lucille), Alvin Sams (Marge), Mary Secrest, William Sams (Pat), Vicki Lantz, Marilyn Santori (Randy); grandchildren Tina Ray, Marty Clem, Stephanie Oldham, Brandon Sumpman (Danielle), Jeremie Sumpman (Megan); great-grandchildren Timothy Ray (Rachel), Thomas Ray, Cody Oldham, Tyler Ray, Joel Sumpman, Paige Sumpman, Elsie Sumpman; great-great-grandchildren Alexa Ray, Ezra Ray, Baby Girl Ray on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends considered to be part of the family.
Dolores passed her time enjoying the surrounding wilderness, birds, flowers and trees, sitting with one of three cats, solving puzzles and talking to you on the telephone if you could get through.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis, your church or your favorite charity. Perform an act of kindness, plant a flower or give someone a call. Love you to the moon!
Dolores' family will receive friends and relatives from 9 to 10 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Saturday, June 6, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
