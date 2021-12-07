Elizabeth Township
Christina Bolen White, 52, of Elizabeth Township, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
She was born on October 1, 1969, in Uniontown, and is the daughter of Cecelia Bolen, of West Newton, and the late James Bolen.
She was the wife of Byron White II, of Elizabeth Township, and mother of Brittany Bolen (David), of Washington, DC, and Tyler White, of Elizabeth Township.
She was the daughter-in-law of Donna White, of Buena Vista. She was the sister of Celia Duncan (Mark), of New Salem, and Lisa Arellano (Peter), of Sea Ranch, Calif., and the sister-in-law of Desiree Hodge (Dave), of Hendersonville, Tenn.
She was the aunt of James Paris, Sean Paris (Joanna), Nolan Kroeker (Megan), Nader Elaskary, and Kyra and Ashlyn Hodge. She was the great-aunt of Jude, Vivian, Frank, and Sienna Paris, and Atlas Kroeker.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Breonna White; father-in-law, Byron White; and nephew, Cameron Kroeker.
She was the Comptroller of Americo Construction Co. and all of its associated development companies and real estate holdings for over 25 years.
She cherished spending time with family and friends. She loved hosting at her home and would often have a house full of kids over the weekend, swimming in the pool and playing games in the backyard.
She was passionate about volunteering and giving to others, and enjoyed decorating for every occasion, planting flowers, and planning vacations with family and friends.
She was full of life and would light up every room she entered. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000. Drew J. Gilbert, Director.
Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Rev. Thomas Wagner will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
