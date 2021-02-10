Uniontown
Christina Lee Hartzel, 40, a resident of Uniontown, died Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor, following a 17-year hard fought battle with cancer.
Born March 26, 1980, Christina was a daughter of Mary Williams Howard of Uniontown and the late Rex L. Hartzel.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rex and Nancy Hartzel, and Joseph and Magdalen Williams; and her aunt and godmother, Cindy Hartzel, all of Uniontown.
She will be sadly missed by her family, including her mother, Mary Williams Howard and her husband, Eddie Howard; her sister and brother, Jessica Hartzel and Nathan Romesburg; her stepfather, Gary Romesburg; niece and nephew Cameron and Christian Giachetti, and niece Harlow Rae Stewart; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
While growing up, Christina enjoyed swimming, running track and gymnastics. She graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1998 and was a quick learner who excelled in athletic pursuits. She also enjoyed music, watching her favorite movie "Beaches" with her Sity, and caring for her beloved dog, Frankie. She was an excellent cook and credited her typing skills to being a student in her Aunt Val's class at UHS. She was a lifelong member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church.
A Mass for Christina will be held at St. George Maronite Catholic Church at a later date.
ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
So we are always of good courage; we know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. 2 Corinthians 5:6-7
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
