Brownsville
Christina Lee Szuch Seidel, 49, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born August 3, 1973, in Uniontown, Christina was a daughter of Patricia A. Bella Szuch and the late Richard Lee Szuch Sr.
Christina was a loving, caring person and an even more loving wife and mother. Though a force to be reckoned with, she was a kindhearted person who always told the truth and called it how she saw it.
Surviving to cherish Christina's memory are her husband, Benjamin Seidel; her son, Dakota Seidel; stepson, Aaron Seidel; mother, Patricia A. (Bella) Szuch; sister, Candace (Larry) Ripple, brothers, Richard (Nicole) Lee Szuch Jr. and Matthew (Bethany) Szuch; grandson, Devon Rohaly; and her great-granddaughter, Everly Rohaly; numerous nieces and nephews, Chad and Chelsea Gump, Hunter, Austin and Madison Szuch, Analeigh, Rosalee, Harper and Logan Szuch; and her two fur babies, Oakley and Pyper.
Christina was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lee Szuch Sr.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of services, Saturday, December 3, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with pastor Kriston officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations, in Christina's memory, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Plan, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or at www.stjude.org.
