Smithfield
Christina Lowry Hughes, 90, of Smithfield, passed away, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in her daughter's home, in Crucible, PA.
She was born May 11, 1932 in Dunbar, a daughter of the late John Henry Lowry and Rosy Ellen Bryner Lowry Shaffer.
Christina was a homemaker and, during her working days, a custodian for the Plano ISD in Plano, Tex..
She attended Valley Chapel Church in Holbrook.
Christina loved her babies dearly; adored Ferguson Hollow and thoroughly enjoyed country music, especially that of Sammy Kershaw.
She is survived by her children, Joanne (Wilson) Snyder, Melina (Elmer) Swindle, James Hughes, Lynda "Angie" McManis, Deborah "Debbie" Bate, John Ray Hughes and his significant other, Sherri, Duane Hughes; 48 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Florence "Flo" Lowry; numerous nieces and nephews and special family friend, Sheldon "Little Bobby" Murphy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Roy Hughes and her second husband, Eugene Hughes; her children, Martin "Marty" Hughes, and Donna Yeager; grandchildren, Vanessa Smith, Dustin Oswald and Jason Hughes, a great-great-granddaughter, Precious Hughes and siblings, Irvin Bryner, Charles "Chuck" Lowry, Jack Lowry, Dale Shaffer, Charlotte Grow, Bessie May "Annie" Hughes, Gertrude "Gertie" Dalton, Rosella "Doll" Decker and "Nib" Lowry.
Friends will be received from 10 to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, PA.
