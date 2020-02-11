Masontown
Christina Mae Harding, 41, of Masontown, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital Emergency Room, Uniontown.
She was born April 6, 1978, in Uniontown, a daughter of Gloria Jean Harding Robinson and the late Earl Alexander Robinson Sr.
Christina enjoyed her work as a caretaker in the home health care field. She loved being around people and enjoyed life.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Angel Jordan; goddaughter Sadie Williams; godson Anthony Velez; and brothers Ronald Harding, Maurice (Denita) Robinson and Earl Robinson, Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 1 until 3:30 p.m. the hour of service, Wednesday, February 12, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating. Internment is private.
