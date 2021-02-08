Republic
Christina Riley, 77, of Republic, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 7, 1943, in Yonkers, N.Y., a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Spoljarick Malec of Republic.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Riley; two sisters, Deanna Rebar and Evelyn Janos; brother Theodore Malec.
Christina is survived by her sisters, Gladys Poyma of Bay Village, Ohio, Mary Ward of Grindstone, Vicki Williams of Sarasota, Fla., Kathy Grant of Grindstone, Debra Broadwater of Grindstone, Barbara Flora of Republic; brothers Fred Malec of Uniontown, Raymond Malec of Madison, Ohio, Stanley Malec of Republic; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private for her immediate family only. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
