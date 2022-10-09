Brownsville
Christine A. Bartolli Beck, 76, of Brownsville, passed peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022.
She was an educator and librarian for the Brownsville Area School District, and a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marion Bartolli, formerly of Newell; and sister, Mary Celeste Bartolli Liston, formerly of Grindstone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Lee Beck; her daughters, Leanne Beck May, Julia Beck Turner and husband James; her sister, Marion Bartolli Lucas and husband James; grandchildren, Toni Lee May Ross and husband Steve, Douglas J. May, III, Taylor C. May and wife Lauren, Susan Turner, Renee Turner, and Ashley Turner Shoaf; and great-grandchildren, Logan Ross, Ryder Ross, Juliana Ross, Douglas J. May IV, Gwendolyn May and Cole Shoaf; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 9, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment in Acklin Cemetery.
