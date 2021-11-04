Uniontown
Christine J. Parker, 63 of Uniontown, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born in Uniontown, on February 19, 1958, daughter of the late Thomas W. Parker and Dolores Karaffa Parker.
Chris was a graduate of Midpark High School in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and attended Manatee Community College in Bradenton, Fla., for two years.
Chris had a long career as a nurse. She was a member of the Ann Rutledge Chapter #453 Order of Eastern Star.
Chris enjoyed baking. She loved her family and animals. She was a peacemaker and was loved by many.
Left to cherish Chris' memory are her sisters, Mary Jo Hull (Dennis) of Uniontown, and Naomi Filitsky of Uniontown; special niece, Meghan Spicka, who was like a daughter to her; aunts, June Parker Schaadt of Ohio, and Joan Karaffa Inman of Florida; and multiple loving nieces and nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 4th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a service celebrating Chris' life with Pastor Leslie Fuller officiation. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Donations in memory of Chris can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.