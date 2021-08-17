Christine L. Wilkin

Dilliner
Christine "Chrissy " L. Wilkin, 55, of Dilliner, passed away August 8, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Chrissy was born May 10, 1966, in Brownsville, to Samuel Yoders and Nellie Cass Perkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Hose.
Chrissy enjoyed time with her eight grandchildren; whether it was playing cards, painting nails, doing hair or just sitting on the porch watching them play in the yard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Latisha Rush and Brenda Merkley-Mitzen (Frank Jr.); eight grandchildren, Isaiah Merkley, Ronald L. Rush III, Isaac Burroughs, Isabella Mitzen, Degan Mozie, Frank Mitzen III (JJ), Mayiona Yancey and Lillian Mitzen.
Services are private and under the direction of the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
