Republic
Christine M. Duhon Balabon, 69, of Republic, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital. She was born May 30, 1953, in Brownsville, a daughter of Frank Sr. and Catherine Sperko Duhon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Duhon, Jr.
Christine is survived by her husband, Edward C. "Duke" Balabon; children, Edward E. Balabon of Republic, and Jason Balabon of Brownsville; grandchildren, Francis and Emily Balabon.
Christine's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. Interment will be private Friday, April 14, in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.