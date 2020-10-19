Smithfield
Christine M. Lessick Klink, 85, of Smithfield, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born February 24, 1935 in Smock, a daughter of Edward Lessick and Helen Butchko Lessick. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Klink in 1974; a son, Timothy Klink in 1967; two brothers, Ed Lessick and Tom Lessick and two sisters, Barb Shubert and Gerry Pallow.
Christine went to Dunbar High School. She raised her seven children and enjoyed gardening, baking, making crafts and sharing time with her family.
Left to cherish Christine's memory are her three sons, Robert Klink and wife Debbie of Lebanon, John Klink and wife Amy of Lititz, Jim Klink of Uniontown; three daughters, Mary DeWitt of Uniontown, JoAnne Yauger of Dunbar, Jeanne Jorkasky of Connellsville; 23 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray Lessick of Carmichaels; a sister, Mary Shubert of Connellsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC, 80 Morgantown St, Uniontown, PA, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Tuesday. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on Wednesday, October 21, from 10 to 11 a.m followed by a service celebrating Christine's life at 11 a.m with Pastor Tim Yauger officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Union Cemetery, Gans, PA.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
