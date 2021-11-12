Lemont Furnace
Christine Rose, 64, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, peacefully at home with her loving family. She was born November 28, 1956 in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Chauncey Gribble and Kathleen Show Gribble.
She is survived by her husband Randy A. Rose; children, Ryan Rose (Anmarie) of Wayne, Lindsey Rose (Jason Smith) of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Mackenzie Rose, Taryn Rose, Sterling Smith, and Pierce Smith.
Also surviving are her siblings, Shirley Carr, Bobbie Springer, Patti Knapp (Ron), Cindy Campbell (Rich), and Michael Gribble; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday November 14, 2021.
A service will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church at 1 p.m., on Monday November 15, 2021, with Reverend Aaron Prosser and Deacon Cathy Dunn officiating.
Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter's Anglican Church in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfunerahome.com
