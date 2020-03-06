Uniontown
Christopher “Chris” E. Brewer passed away March 2, 2020, in his home in Uniontown.
Chris was born December 2, 1980, in Columbus, Mississippi. He was the father of 4 children, Desmond of Mississippi, Chase of Alabama and Ethan and Jacob of Uniontown.
He is survived by his mother, Mynona Cockrell; and his two sisters and their children. He is also survived by those who loved and cared for him in Uniontown, Nancy Davis and her family, and daughter Tashia Kellam and her children; John and Nadine Lyles, their daughters Portia and Shakira and their children. He is also survived by many friends in Uniontown, who were like family to him.
Chris came to Uniontown in 2005 and stayed, and that town became home.
For those who knew Christopher, if asked what was Chris’s passion was, there would the be no hesitation in the answer: Jordans. And he was the best at coordinating those shoes with what he wore. And his other passion was his phone.
He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, and when the mood struck, cooking. He loved shrimp, especially at Red Lobster.
He enjoyed people and having fun. He loved little children and was great with kids.
He had a great smile that was hard to miss, and even if you were in a bad mood, you had to smile back - even if you were mad.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Veterans of Foreign Wars on East Main Street.
“Addiction is terrible. Please make the right choice.”
“You are loved Chris Brewer.”
