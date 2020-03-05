Uniontown
Christopher E. Brewer, of Columbus, Miss., and Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2020.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, in Post 3514 Curry Dyson on East Main Street, Uniontown. More details to follow on Friday.
Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:37 PM
Uniontown
