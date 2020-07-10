Donora
Christopher Henry Lee Albright, 47, of Donora, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born March 24, 1973, in Uniontown, a son of Henry Lee Albright and Claudia Turner Albright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph Albright.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Rae Elish Albright; children Nicholas Albright, Samuel Albright, Vincent Albright, Shilynn Albright, Nathean Anielewski Jr.; brothers Jack Albright and wife Kristie, and Mathew Albright; nephew and nieces Zackary Albright, Shannon Albright and Kiersten Albright.
Christopher’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
