Christopher J Kefalas, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
He was a loving husband, father, and friend to so many with a generous heart of gold.
He was born on June 11, 1944, in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Demetria Kefalas; brothers, Arthur and John; and son, James. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Carol; son, George; stepchildren, Evonne Reid and Christopher Blout; son-in-law, Bob Reid; and daughter-in-law, Nikki Blout.
Chris was a graduate of Wilson High School in Washington D.C. Then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Germany. He went onto be a well-known restaurant owner in the Washington D.C. area with his establishment Maggie's Pizzeria. He also owned and operated used car lots. He moved to Pennsylvania in 2002 to be with his wife, Carol.
He started a new Maggie's restaurant in Cheat Lake, W.Va. Then he moved to Juno Beach, Fla. to spend many happy years with his family in warmer weather.
Chris will be remembered as a well respected and loved businessman. He was always ready to offer advice and wisdom to family, friends, and his 450+ employees over his years.
He loved to share his life experiences through stories. He always had a big sense of humor that matched his huge generous heart. Family and respect were of the utmost importance to Chris. His happiest moments included being surrounded by those he loved over a good meal and lots of laughs.
He will be greatly missed by all who have crossed paths with him.
Services will be held at St Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton, Florida on Monday, November 28th. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following at the Gardens of Boca Raton.
