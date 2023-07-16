Point Marion
Christopher Joseph Jordan, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, leaving behind a profound legacy of love and cherished memories.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., January 2, 1974, Chris was raised in Point Marion, a son of the late Joseph F. Jordan, and Linda R. Jordan of Uniontown, who lovingly survives him.
He was a 1992 graduate of Tri-Valley (Albert Gallatin) Senior High School, where his warm and engaging personality endeared him to all.
After completing his education, Chris settled in State College, where he dedicated many years to a fulfilling career in transportation. He excelled in his role as the former director of service planning and community engagement for CATA in State College, leaving an indelible mark on the organization and earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.
Beyond his professional achievements, Chris was a true musical talent. Most notably recognized for his mastery of the bass guitar, he also showcased his skills on the tuba and guitar. His passion for music resonated deeply within him and brought joy to those fortunate enough to experience his performances.
Those who had the privilege of knowing Chris will forever remember him as one of the friendliest, kindest, and most good-natured individuals they had encountered. His infectious sense of humor and laid-back nature endeared him to all who crossed his path. Chris had an unparalleled ability to make people laugh and was always up for a good time, effortlessly brightening the lives of those around him.
Christopher Joseph Jordan is survived by his loving mother, Linda Jordan; devoted sister, Adrianne Jordan-Egnot; caring brother-in-law, Jeff Jordan-Egnot; and his cherished niece and nephews, Ava, Ty and Camden Jordan-Egnot. Their memories of Chris will forever hold a special place in their hearts, as he touched their lives with unwavering love and support.
In honoring Chris’s memory, let us celebrate the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on all who knew him. His legacy will endure through the laughter, love, and kindness he shared with the world. As we bid farewell to our dear Christopher, may his spirit continue to inspire us to live each day with warmth, compassion, a sense of humor, and a zest for life.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, where visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Tuesday, July 18, with Dennis Molnar officiating.
Forever in our hearts, Chris will be dearly missed and forever cherished.
