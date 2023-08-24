formerly of Carmichaels
Friday, August 25, 2023 6:36 AM
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 6:32 am
formerly of Carmichaels
Christopher M. Ross, 43, of Windsor Heights, W.Va., formerly of Carmichaels and Fairless Hills, died in his sleep, in his home, Friday, August 18, 2023.
He was born November 27, 1979, in Langhorne, Bucks County, a son of Toni Ross of Uniontown, who survives.
Chris is also survived by three uncles, Clifford, Robert (Buni), and Gene (Kathy) Ross; several cousins; a long-time friend who was like a second mother to him, Arlene "R" Chamberlain; and a longtime friend, Meredith Sertich (Isaac), and her children, Stella and Weston.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Clifford and his "nonna" Neva Chiti Ross; and an uncle, Jerry Ross.
He was currently working as a truck driver for Elite Gas Field Services.
He enjoyed racing RC Cars, collecting guns and loved his two cats, Fatboy and Josie. Chris had a dynamic personality and will be greatly missed by many.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner / supervisor.
A Panachida service will be held at 10:30 a.m., with Father Vasil from St. John Byzantine Church, Uniontown.
