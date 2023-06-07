Lemont Furnace
Christopher M. Williams, 28, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 8, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
