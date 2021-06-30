Uniontown
Christopher Michael Dunn, 33, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home. He was born December 16, 1987, in Uniontown.
Christopher was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School and was employed with the United Dairy Company. He was a loving son and father and a very skilled guitar player. Christopher was a diehard fan of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Blink 182 was his favorite band and he enjoyed Dragon Ball Z.
Christpher is survived by his mother, Ramona M. Swetz Dunn Clark and husband John K. Clark of Connellsville; father, Michael Anthony Dunn and wife Rebecca of Centerville; son, Brandon Dunn; daughter, Emma Dunn; maternal grandmother, Johanna Swetz of Adah; paternal grandmother, Diana M. Dunn of Upper Middletown; brother, Michael Tom Tate of McClellandtown; special aunt, Pollyanna Swetz of Richeyville; uncle, Anthony "Tony" Swetz and wife Mary Martha "M&M"; aunt, Rita Ballone; uncle, John Dunn and wife Anna; aunt, Karen Panuta and husband Joe; uncle, Robert Dunn and wife Lori; aunt, Jennifer Dunn; uncle, Ronald Anthony Dunn Jr.; and many cousins.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and Friday morning until the time of service to be announced. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
