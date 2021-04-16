Uniontown
Christopher Michael Pace, 48, of Uniontown, died Monday, April 12, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Christopher was born September 21, 1972, in Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Violet Edwards; maternal grandparents McKinley and Viola Pace; paternal grandparents Eugene and Josephine Edwards.
He is survived by a brother, Ronald Kinney; two nieces, Lyrissa and Naveah; one nephew, Jamelle Kinney; great-niece and nephew; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. A private family service will be held Monday, April 19, with the Rev. Cynthia Hackett officiating. Interment will follow at Thomas Cemetery, Hopwood.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.