Uniontown
Christopher Quarrick, 61, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown on June 13, 1960, son of the late William Quarrick and Barbara Patterson Quarrick Mayfield of Lake Lynn.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by brothers Richard "Rick" Quarrick, and Robert "Bob" Quarrick; a sister Jo Ann Altomonte; and step-father William Mayfield.
Chris was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, and also attended Sts. Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Fairchance.
He was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1979, and retired from West Virginia University after 10 years as a Master Electrician.
He was an animal lover, and enjoyed spending time with his family camping and fishing. Above all else, he was a good and kind man, and the light of our lives.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Sandy Oravets Quarrick; their children, Christopher R. "Chris" Quarrick, and Jessica "Jessie" Quarrick, both at home; a sister, Lisa Nickelson and husband Bobby of Lake Lynn; brothers, Mark Quarrick and wife Melinda of Smithfield, and William "Billy" Quarrick and wife Traci of West Virginia; many step-brothers and step-sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, and until 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 17, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.