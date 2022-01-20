Brownsville
Chrystal A. Miller, 87 of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, January 9, 2022.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of service, in the GREENLEE’S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.
The family is requesting that all persons coming into the funeral home wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Daisytown United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 76 Daisytown, PA 15427.
A complete obituary can be viewed at GreeenleeFuneralHome.com.
