Chun Mei Mansberry

Lemont Furnace
Chun Mei "Sue" Mansberry, 78, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on January 30 1943, to the Chang Family.
Sue worked for Giant Eagle for many years in the Produce Department. She was a member of Saint George Maronite Catholic Church of Uniontown.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting afghans, raising fish and going to Lady Luck Casino. Sue's family was her life.
Left to cherish Sue's memory are her loving children, Earl G. Mansberry, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, of Lemont Furnace, Michael J. Mansberry and his wife Jasina, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Susan M. Broadwater and husband Robb, of East Millsboro; seven grandchildren, Brooke Brown, Justin Mansberry, Mallory Perkins, Zachary Lemaire, Dio Broadwater, Garren Broadwater and Sayje Mansberry; two great-grandchildren, Remi Brown and Aiyden Mansberry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Services are private at family's request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
