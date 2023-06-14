Jefferson
Cindy D. Kurtz, 66, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital - WVU Medicine, Uniontown.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow, with Pastor Zac Morton officiating.
The family suggests donations to the Western and Centeral Pennsylvania Chapter - JDRF, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
