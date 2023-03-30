McClellantown
On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Cindy Hart, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 80. Cindy was born December 2, 1942, in Hoover Works, McClellantown.
Her passion was ceramics and crafts after retiring from Parker Hannifan Corp., after 28 years. She loved music, especially Elvis, and loved watching American Westerns.
Cindy and her husband, Frank were married January 11, 1965, and raised a son, Terry and a daughter, Kim.
Cindy leaves behind a strong family, which includes her daughters through marriage, Angie and Dianna; grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole, Savannah, Gavin and Rylee; and sibling, Alice (Sissy) Belch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe Poole and Myrtle Taras; and step-parents, Betty "Tootie" Poole and James Taras.
Family and friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, with Pastor Aaron Key officiating. Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.