Uniontown
Cindy Hill Andria, 69, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Marquis Garden Place, Uniontown, Pa.
She was born July 7, 1953 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Doran Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arden Lee Andria.
Cindy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked in retail sales for the Bon Ton Stores for nearly 20 years in the Ladies Fashion Department. She enjoyed her job in retail sales and meeting new people.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jason (Amber) Andria, and Shawn (Megan) Andria; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sammy, Jackson, Alivia, Zoey, Jeremy, and Avery; two brothers, Doug (Alicia) Hill, and Eric (Jenny) Hill; nephew, Zack Hill; and many special family members.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Marquis Garden Place and Anova Home Health Hospice caregivers for their outstanding care and compassion.
With respect to her final wishes, private funeral services will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY Funeral Home, Inc. and Sylvan Heights Cemetery, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, Pa.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
