Lake Lynn
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Updated: August 23, 2023
Lake Lynn
Cindy Host Corob, 71, of Lake Lynn, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be in the Point Marion Apostolic Church from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service, on Tuesday, with her husband, Bishop David Lee Corob officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For complete obituary, visit herod-rishel.com
