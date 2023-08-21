Lake Lynn
Cindy Host Corob,, 71, of Lake Lynn, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on June 9, 1952, she was a daughter of the late John and Ruth Minor Host.
A 1970 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Cindy married the love of her life, Reverend David Lee Corob, on March 12, 1971. She was the ideal pastor's wife, supporting him in his ministry at the Point Marion Apostolic Church, whether it was singing in the choir, cooking in the kitchen, leading the Ladies Church Auxiliary or just being at his side during his pastoral duties.
Cindy was a kind and loving lady, always with a ready smile and willing to help in any way she could.
In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by two children, Vicki Corob of Point Marion, and David Lee Corob, Jr. and wife, Karla of Frederick, Md.; three grandchildren, Josie, Liam and Ellie; two furry little grandkittys, Drucilla and Little Stars; several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and members of the Point Marion Apostolic Church, and the greater Apostolic Brethren Convention. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Deceased are her two sisters, Patricia Held and Barbara Bennett.
Visitation will be in the Point Marion Apostolic Church from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with her husband, Bishop David Lee Corob officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be offered to the Building Fund of the Point Marion Apostolic Church, 135 Gans Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451.
