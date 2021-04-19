Uniontown
Cindy L. Humbert Black, 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, while her family was by her side, Friday, April 16, 2021, and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
She was born February 11, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles Humbert and Ellen Kane Humbert.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Matthews.
Surviving are her loving family; husband of 47 years, David Black Sr.; three children, Lisa Myers and husband Herb, David Black Jr. and wife Liz and Rachel Hawthorne and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Austin Black, Ryan and Kailie Hawthorne and Tai, Owen, Shawn and Winter Burnsworth. She is also survived by brother, William Humbert and wife Nancy; sister, Linda Everly and husband Lester; and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church of Uniontown for many years.
Her love of kids was evident by her close bond with her grandchildren and years of service in church and school.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the Bethel Baptist Church, 998 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in White Rock Cemetery, Georges Township.
