Connellsville
Cindy Lee Piccolomini Landi, 58, of Connellsville, peacefully passed away, in her home, Saturday, August 7, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends. Cindy was born March 20, 1963, in Connellsville, a daughter of Ronald and the late Patricia Quinn Piccolomini.
Cindy was a 1981 graduate of Connellsville High School and a 1983 graduate of The Uniontown Beauty Academy. Cindy owned and operated “Creations Unlimited” and the “Country Barn Art Gallery and Gift Shop”. Cindy was a prolific artist. Her impeccable talent, her paintings and her works of art, all were sought after, not only locally, but internationally. Cindy had a love for music and dance. These sustained her spirit on her journey home.
Left to cherish her memory are husband Mark Landi; daughter Megan Conwell and husband Chris; son Matthew Striner and wife Brittany; stepson Mark Landi; stepdaughter Nicole Landi; three grandchildren, Quinn and Bella Conwell, and Chloe Landi; her father, Ronald Piccolomini; and many special friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with Cindy’s wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, in Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy’s memory to: Unity A Journey of Hope, 239 Town Country Road, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.