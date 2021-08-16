Connellsville
Cindy Lee Piccolomini Landi, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Cindy was born in Rossylin Farms, March 20, 1963, a daughter of Ronald L. Piccolomini and the late Patricia Quinn Piccolomini.
Cindy was a 1981 graduate of Connellsville High School and a 1983 graduate of Uniontown Beauty Academy. She was the owner/operator of Creations Unlimited and later she owned an operated the County Barn Art Gallery and Gift Shop. Cindy was passionate about art, music and dance. Painting was her real passion. She sent her paintings worldwide. Music and dance were a close second. They both sustained her spirit through her journey home. All those who knew Cindi or those who just met her knew she was a real free spirit.
In addition to father, Ronald L. Piccolomini, left to keep Cindy's memory alive are her loving husband, Mark Landi; son, Matthew Striner (Brittany); daughter, Megan Conwell (Chris); stepson, Mark C. Landi; stepdaughter, Nicole A. Landi; sister, Rona Herbert; grandchildren, Quinn Conwell, Bella Conwell and Chloe Landi; and many other family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with Cindy's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, in the Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to: Unity A Journey of Hope, 239 Town Country Road, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.
