Brownsville
Cindy Lou Adams Moore, 58, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, in Phillipsburg Cemetery, California, with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating.
*Note: family and friends will meet at the cemetery on Monday.
