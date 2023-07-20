Uniontown
Cindy Lou Potocar, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in her home in Uniontown.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Matthew Potocar, Jr.; children, Matthew (Elizabeth) Potocar III, and Stephanie (Brian) Habrat; grandchildren, Taylor Phelan and Matthew, Shannon Potocar and Tristan, Siera (Dustin) Workman, and Matthew Potocar IV and Hope; along with great-grandchildren, Alyx, Evelyn and Rylee Workman; sister, Debra Hurst; nephew, Shawn; her brothers, Tom and Lou (Shelia) Swaney; her niece, Kim (Alan) Py; her beloved pets, Gigit, Chico, and Cody; family members, William and Rosemarie Morris and their sons Christopher and William.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Louis Swaney; her brother, Donnie; and sister, Betty.
Cindy was born to Edna and Louis Swaney January 2, 1957, in Uniontown.
She graduated from Albert Gallatin High School, Class of 1975.
Over the years she worked as a cashier at Pechin's and Save a Lot, but her true passion was working at home on her farm.
She married Matthew Potocar, Jr. February 8, 1976. They had two children, Stephanie and Matthew III, whom she loved dearly. Cindy was a loving wife, mother, dog mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She loved spending her days outside riding around on the farm in her golf cart and working with her many animals. When not busying herself on the farm, Cindy enjoyed camping. She was a great cook and baker, and you never left her house with an empty stomach. She often enjoyed shopping trips to ALDI and Sam's Club. Some of her best days were visits spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cindy was a feisty soul who kept her spunk until the very end. Her love for her family was endless, and she will be forever missed by her family, friends, and all who had known and loved her.
Cindy's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to her sister, Debbie, for caring for her during her time of need, and making her final days so much more enjoyable. They would also like to thank Amedysis Hospice and her nurses for their care and services.
All services being held are under the care of GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Family and friends will have a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
