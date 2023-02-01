Markleysburg
Cindy Lou Wolfe, 62, of Markleysburg, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.
A daughter of the late Edward D. Miller and Delores A. Dixon of Markleysburg, she was born April 14, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cindy was a homemaker, and she enjoyed different crafts.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Shaun A. Herring, of Chesapeake, VA; a brother, Charles Miller, of Confluence; two grandchildren; and two nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wolfe; a daughter, Marcia Herring; and a brother, Timothy Dixon.
A family graveside memorial service will be held April 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, WV.
CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME of Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, WV, will be assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Condolences: spearfuneralhome.net.
