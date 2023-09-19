Footedale
Cindy Mihalko, 50, of Footedale, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
She was born on May 25, 1973, in Wiesbaden, Germany, daughter of the late George and Dolores Novotney Sofranko.
Cindy had a great passion and love for music, legos and trees. She had an amazing sense of humor.
Cindy spent her career as a general manager of many businesses, and eventually found her passion as a marketing manager for Circle K. She loved her cats, Guinness and Gertie so much and gave them many treats to match.
Ultimately, she was her daughter, Genesis' biggest fan and role model. Their connection is too strong to put into words.
Cindy is survived by her beloved daughter, Genesis Mihalko; sister, Kathy Lacek and her husband, Greg; niece, Natalie Lacek; nephew, Timothy Lacek; special aunt, Helen Sofranko; special cousin, Bernie Novotney, Jr.; special friends, The Fabrycki family, and Tracie and Bob Snyder. She is also survived by many other family members.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Cindy at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, with the Reverend Father Anthony Cortado as Celebrant. Everybody please meet at the church for 11 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery of Footedale.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
