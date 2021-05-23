Brownsville
Cindy Moore, 58, of Brownsville, passed away May 19, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 13, 1963, in Brownsville, a daughter of Earl Adams Sr. and Shirley Malcolm Adams, both deceased.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Earl Adams Jr.
She is survived by three sisters, Blanche Moller of Uniontown, Virginia Shipp of Masontown and Sandy Adams of Uniontown; several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held and a memorial service conducted in her honor at a later date to be announced by the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, MCCLELLANDTOWN.
