Cindy Shannon Tambellini, 68, a woman of strength and determination, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023. Cindy was the proud and loving mother of Alexander David Tambellini (Jennifer Manning); beloved daughter of Rose (DeFrancesco) Shannon and the late Howard S. Shannon; and sister of Diane Shannon LaRoche (Maurice). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and numerous lifelong friends.
Cindy graduated from Penn State University and embarked on a successful sales career, initially with Fort Howard paper company and Royal Business Machines. She went on to work for Wholey’s Fish Market, where she was able to explore her appreciation for good food found at Pittsburgh’s many family-owned restaurants. It sparked a lifelong love for seeking out the best places to eat wherever she lived or traveled. Upon moving to California, she joined the sales team of the Race Street Seafood Company.
She moved back to Pittsburgh, the city she dearly loved, and completed a paralegal studies program at Duquesne University. She was hired by the law firm of Riley, Hewitt, Witte, and Romano PC in Mt. Lebanon, working until March of this year when she finally retired.
She was dedicated to her position as a paralegal and took great pride in working throughout her illness. However, the most important job she ever had was that of mother to her son, Alex. It was this job that brought her the most joy and satisfaction, lasting every single day for the rest of her life.
All are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, 412-563-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, in St. Michael the Archangel Parish, St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pink Pamper, 5225 Library Road #223, Bethel Park, PA 15102, or at https://pinkpamper.org.
Arrangements entrusted to William Slater II Funeral Service, Scott Township. www.slaterfuneral.com
