Penn Craft
Claire Louise Rose Jameson, 97, of Penn Craft, went to be with Jesus Thursday, November 12, 2020. Louise was born November 17, 1922, in Luzerne Township (Penn Craft) near Brownsville.
Louise is survived by her loving children, Holly Claire Jameson Winans of Brownsville, and Robert Charles Jameson and wife Barbara of Daisytown; grandson William Winans (Kathryn); granddaughter Jamie Dawn Winans Harris (Kurt); and her great-grandchildren Makayla Louise Harris, Jade Marlena Winans, Ayva Sonnette Harris, Lyla Dawn Harris and Brooke Alayna Winans.
Also surviving is a special niece, Mary Adele Rose Mauer; and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Charles and Mary Porter Rose, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Louis Jameson; brothers Kenneth Raymond Rose and Smith Fuller Rose; nephews Kenneth Ramon Rose, Gerald Alan Rose; and nieces Beverly Jean Rose Romesburg and Martha Louise Rose Warner.
Louise attended Central School in Luzerne Township, Brownsville Junior High School and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1940. She was employed by the Bell Telephone Company in Brownsville for several years as a telephone operator and supervisor. She participated in the Home Economics Extension Program for sewing leadership skills and competition and was leader of 4H Club and Girl Scouts.
She graduated from California State Teachers College, now California University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, taught in the California Area School District for 26 years and retired in 1985.
Soon after retirement, she enrolled in Laubach Literacy teaching program, an International Instructional Program designed for teaching adults to learn to read and write, presented at the Fayette County Community Action Center and had taught this program for 5 years.
Louise wrote about her journey through life in an extensive "memoir" titled "Melody of Love." She presented a copy of the personally compiled book to each of her children and grandchildren. Her husband and soul mate, Bob, now deceased, wrote his memoirs also, titled "Looking Over My Shoulder in My Mid-Eighties," which was shared with the family as well.
Louise was a faithful member of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church. A fulfilling service of dedication for her was being choir director for 20 years presenting many cantatas during these years with the faithful choir members, including husband Bob. She planned and presented many programs for the Women's Society of Christian Service and the Ladies Aid Society of the church.
Of most importance in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ and the nurturing of her life with Bible reading, study and prayer. "I can do all things in Christ who strengthens me" enhanced all other areas of interest in her life.
A spiritual outreach part of her life was the privilege of serving as a member of the Fayette County Gideons Auxiliary of the Gideons International, whose objectives are Prayer, Witness and Service to our Lord and worldwide Bible distribution.
Louise was a life member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and a member of the Penn Craft Community Association.
Aerobic exercise and line dancing were part of her daily life, keeping her fit and healthy. In later years, becoming a member of the YMCA she continued exercising, which provided strength and well-being as well as fellowship and friendship.
In 2009, Bob and Louise became volunteers for Amedysys, serving and comforting others. From 2010 to 2016, church services were held once a month at Country Care Nursing Home in Fayette City and Neveah Cove Nursing Home in Charleroi. This was an opportunity to extend God's love to those who are alone.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 15, and until 11 a.m., the time of a celebration of Louise's life, Monday, November 16, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Kenneth Custer officiating. Burial will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to the South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 Second Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, or Fayette County Gideons, Box 465, Hopwood, PA 15445.
