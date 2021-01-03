McClellandtown
Claire M Smith, 86, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown.
She was born November 15, 1934, in Washington Township, a daughter of Elmer James Hissom and Ruth Ella Winters Hissom.
Claire was a well known astrologer. She lived her astrology and practiced since 1970.
She is survived by her two sons, Clay K. Smith and Dwayne B Smith; sister, Olive Vivio; granddaughter, Tina Smith; grandsons, Thayne Smith and Jared Z. Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Georgia Wisyanski; and brother, Kenneth Hissom.
Private viewing and services for the family were conducted due to the COVID pandemic.
Inurnment will take place in the Olive Branch Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
