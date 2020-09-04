Gibbon Glade
Claire V. Herring, 91, of Gibbon Glade, passed away September 2, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. She was born March 23, 1929, in Farmington, a daughter of the late Wilma Rishel and Margaret Fearer Rishel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Rishel.
She is survived by her children, Edward Herring (Barbara) of Gibbon Glade, Robert Herring (Deborah) of Smithfield, Nancy Spittal of Gibbon Glade; grandchildren Bobby (Opel), Lauren, Holly (Chuckie), Amber (Michael) and Gage, Ryder, Jace, Logan, Lexie, Penny, Chuckie, Louann. Also surviving are brothers and sisters Lou Stephan (John) of Michigan, Linda Myers (Robert) of Michigan, Joe Rishel (Mille); one sister-in-law, Alice of North Carolina; and a special friend, Charlie Herring of Farmington.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be held in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
