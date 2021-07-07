Keisterville
Clara Ann Kushak, 85, of Keisterville, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born November 5, 1935, to the late Joseph and Mary Yonish Discovich.
She was a proud and loving mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2000; a sister, Josephine Sanner; brothers Paul, Chuck, Anthony and Donald Discovich; brother-in-law Melvin Sanner.
Clara is survived by her children, James Timothy Kushak, Tammy Jo and husband Billy Mitchell; and her one and only grandchild, Hunter Jared Bryson, whom she cherished; her sister, Delores Armel and husband John; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, and until the 11 a.m. service Friday, July 9, with the Rev. Allen Ellsworth officiating, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
