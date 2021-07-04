Herbert
Clara B. Targos Spoljarick, 96, of Herbert, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the home of her granddaughter, Susan Lowry and her husband William and their daughter, Lillian, with whom she resided
She was born August 17, 1924, in Searights, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Yednock Targos
Clara was a member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem.
Clara had a great love for traveling and also for her church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Spoljarick; her son, Ronald "85" Spoljarick; also by two brothers, Andy and Joseph Targos; eight sisters, Mary Marovitz, Rose Lewellen, Ann Queen, Irma Fallon, Dorothy Paterno, Madge Miller, Helen Varvaro and Matilda Zidek. Clara was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Patterson and husband Gary of Youngwood; daughter-in-law, Theresa Spoljarick Turtzer; four grandchildren, Greg Patterson, Susan Lowry and husband William, Michelle Reed and husband Josh and Ronald Spoljarick; eight great-grandchildren, Lillian Lowry, Ronnie Spoljarick, Talon Spoljarick, Alyssa Patterson, Hannah Patterson, Will Reed, Mackenzie Reed and Luke Reed; and special friend, Mary DeRose.
A special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice Staff, especially Jennifer, Tiffany and Nicole.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5 and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 when a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale Site - with Rev. Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita's Cemetery, Connellsville.
