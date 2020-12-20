Uniontown
Clara Barbara Durinzi, 95, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, died Monday, December 7, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor from the effects of the COVID-19 virus. She was born November 28, 1925, in Republic, a daughter of Ermelindo and Rose Maraney Durinzi. She was a loving daughter, sister and bevoved Aunt Babby.
Being a bit of a tomboy, she played with her brother, Dave, and the neighborhood kids. After graduating from Redstone High School, she moved to Detroit, joining other women as "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She then pursued two successful careers, the first as executive secretary for the United Mine Workers in Morgantown, W.Va. In 1959, she began studies at California State College, majoring in literature and language, which prepared her to teach English for the Albert Gallatin School District, from which she retired. There she was respected by both students and colleagues and was a credit to her profession. Also during these years, she traveled to Europe, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She spent a summer in Spain, studying at the university in Valencia. She became skillful at cross stitch and many people now own these beautiful works of art.
How will she be described and remembered by those who knew her? They say she was kind, witty, generous, astute, a loving caregiver and one never holding back on expressing her opinion. She had a well-lived life, full and purposeful.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dave.
She is survived by her sisters, Teresa Durinzi and Rita Wilson (Morris); sister-in-law Louise Durinzi; her nieces Dr. Karen Durinzi-Heng (Allen), Roseanne Moriarty (Dennis) and Polly Wilson (John); nephews David Durinzi (Lorraine) and Michael Wilson (Maeve). She will be remembered and missed by many.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment was held in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
A celebration of life will be held in the late spring.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.