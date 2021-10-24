Vanderbilt
Clara Branson Hall, 56 of Vanderbilt, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She was born July 4, 1965 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John Henry Branson and Edna Pearl Sumey Branson; a brother, Richard Harold Branson; and a sister, Anna Mae Deeds Branson.
Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Paul "Butchie" Hall; two children, Samantha Hall "Baby Sis" and Joshua Collins, and Christopher Paul Hall "Baby Bear" and girlfriend, Jennifer Fisher; eight grandchildren, Jaylen, Kayona, Candice, Mariah, Cheyenne, Skylar, Luke and Duke; siblings, Mary Anton, John Charles Branson and wife Tina, Susan Kooser and Laurel Metts; and nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Diane Olson officiating.
