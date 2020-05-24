Formerly of Mt. Pleasant
Clara E. Golden, 36, of Harrisburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg.
She was born July 17, 1983, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Larry D. Golden and Cathy M. Wingrove.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her parents, Larry (Margaret) Golden and Cathy M. Wingrove; children Anthony Rhodes, Gia Page and Xavier Moore; brothers James (Lori) Golden, Gary (Sandra) Golden, Kevin (Renea) Golden, Rick (Jennifer) Golden and Craig Golden; and several aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Clark and Clara Wingrove; and paternal grandparents Don and Emily Golden.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, there will be no public visitation.
Private family visitation and services will be at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Clara E. Golden Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
