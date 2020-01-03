Fairchance
Clara Jane (Wilson) Myers, 89, of Fairchance, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born August 24, 1930 in Georges Township.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Charles Eugene Wilson and Hazel Leona Hart Wilson; husband, Willard Delbert Myers; brothers, Elmer Wilson, Raymond Wilson and Charles D. “Tom” Wilson; and sisters, Thelma Davis, Wanda Campbell and Gail Roderick.
Surviving are her three children, Brenda Zorosky and husband Joe, Alan Myers and wife Cindy, and Jeff Myers and wife Chrissi; grandchildren, Kara Arnold and husband Ryan, Garett Zorosky, Matt Myers, Brooke Krichbaum and husband Bill, J.T. Myers and wife Chelsie and Niki Myers and fiance’ Abby Batovsky; great grandchildren, Alex Arnold, Chloe, Bill, and Emma Krichbaum, Roman Myers and Baby Beau on the way; sisters, Betty Lowe and Bonnie Takoch; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane loved cooking, baking, and being a loving mother and grandmother to her family.
She was a longtime member of the White House Free Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, January 4 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiaing.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
A special thank you is extended to Fairfield’s Liberty Hall Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice in Uniontown for all of the wonderful care given to Jane.
I’m so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing, Brenda. You were so fortunate to have her for such a long time. Love and prayers being sent to you. Sharon Sagosky Garland
