Clara L. Andrews passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
She was born July 25, 1928 to Frank and Lena Vedovato Andrews and served as a cornerstone of the Masontown community for most of her 94 years. She led an independent and energetic life, always placing family first. Friends and community also played a key role in most of her pursuits, as well as service to others.
She was a devoted, life-long member of the Masontown Brethren Church where she served as a Member of the Board of Trustees, Treasurer, Member of the Women's Missionary Society, and Treasurer of the Missionary Sunday School Class. She served on the board of the Friends of the Masontown Cemetery and the Masontown High School Reunion Committee.
Clara was an avid traveler, visited much of the US, parts of Canada, and took a special trip to visit family in Italy.
She made a career at Second National Bank of Masontown where she established herself as an integral member of their team for over forty years before retiring. Clara was a talented bowler who racked up several trophies, an enthusiastic and fierce card player, and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends with whom she enjoyed sitting at the kitchen table for a competitive game of cards and recalling family history.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Pete Andrews, John Andrews, Rosetta Palone, Francelene Andrews, Theresa Andrews; niece, Wretha Palone; nephew, Jack Andrews; close cousins, Marie Woodward, John Woodward, Max Woodward, and Max Tinti, and many dear friends and extended family.
She is survived by her niece, Christine Andrews; nephew, Frank D. Andrews; and his wife Joyce; great-nieces, Shelly Ligashesky, Maria Swinehart Beery and Lisa Swinehart Thornton; great-nephew, George Bortz; and great-great-nieces, Sydney Ligaskesky, Zoe Beery, and Alexandra Thornton; close cousins, Don and Diana Woodward, and Vincent Burke and her friend Warren Hughes.
Friends will be received from 2 - 5 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday May 19, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY FUNERAL HOME 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, Pa., 15461 and on Saturday May 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. the hour of service in the Masontown Brethren Church, 110 W. Church Ave., Masontown, Pa., 15461.
Interment will follow in the Masontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Masontown Cemetery, Box 705 Masontown, PA.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
